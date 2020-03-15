Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. DARDEN CHAMBLISS. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Send Flowers Notice

CHAMBLISS H. Darden Chambliss H. Darden Chambliss was an award-winning journalist and author who contended that, as a trade association executive, he helped invent the word "recyclable." He died on March 2, 2020. "In the late 1960's, an Aluminum Association committee met to find a sexier word than "reclamation' to describe what the aluminum industry was doing to retrieve and reprocess aluminum cans," he said in a speech to the Oakland/East Bay chapter of the PRSA May 8, 1989. "We selected a word from process industries, "recycle', as ideal for this new ecological sense. But we needed an adjectival form, so we came up with "recyclable.' We debated how to spell it -- recycleable or recyclable -- and decided we didn't need the extra " e.'" "We began using the terms and directed our clipping service to pick up any uses of "recycle' or "recyclable " in any context. It took a few weeks, but it caught on quickly during that period of environmental excitement and soon was applied to many materials beyond aluminum. We knew it had entered the lexicon when a cartoon appeared featuring a doomsday figure holding a sign "Prepare to meet thy recycler.'" Chambliss was Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Communication of the Aluminum Association Inc. and promoting recycling was one of his major responsibilities. "It was driven home to me in 1981 how obsessed I had become with the subject when a newsman friend commented about a college valedictory speech my son had given: "I can tell you didn't help him write that; he didn't mention recycling even once,'" Chambliss recalled in the 1989 speech. Before joining the Aluminum Association, Chambliss was a business writer for the Associated Press in New York City, winning a Loeb award in 1964 for "distinguished reporting of business and financial news." This was based on tours Chambliss made across the country interviewing business leaders about trends and concerns; it was part of a new commitment by the AP to interpretive reporting. Chambliss joined the AP in Albuquerque, N.M. in 1953 and later served in Pierre and Sioux Falls, S.D., and Minneapolis. Earlier, he had worked on newspapers in East Tennessee. In 1990, he wrote "the Bank of America Guide to Making the Most of Your Money,'(Dow Jones-Irwin). In addition to basic information on personal finance, the book was distinguished by a chapter on techniques couples can use to set financial goals and another chapter providing a self administered psy- chological test, developed by a clinical psychologist, his daughter, Dr. Catherine Chambliss, to identify financial proclivities. With the Aluminum Association, Chambliss was among the earlier corporate practitioners of futurism and issue management. He was an original board member of the Issue Management Association. He was a pioneer in the use of public opinion polling to track trends and provide early warning. As chief of staff, he applied extensive training as a facilitator to conduct collaborative management. During WWII, Chambliss was in Oak Ridge, TN, the headquarters of the Manhattan Atomic Bomb Project. He was president of a high school student group that gained national attention for its advocacy of civilian, rather than military, control of atomic energy. The Youth Council on the Atomic Crisis made presentations at high schools and teachers colleges in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York, and church camps in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. He was an avid tennis player until his late 70s. In 1990-91, he was president of the Fairfax County Golden Racquets tennis club and led a revitalization of that 300-member seniors organization. Chambliss interrupted attendance at Duke University to join the Air Force in 1950 when the Korean War broke out. He served as a noncommissioned officer with the 1602d Military Air Transport Wing in Europe, providing public relations support for 13 detachments in Europe, North Africa and Turkey. He was graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1956. Chambliss was born in Columbia Missouri August 2, 1929. Chambliss taught his children to embrace life's pleasures and challenges, to delight in the English language, to argue resourcefully and at times relentlessly, to enjoy the beauty of nature, to laugh heartily and often, and to care for one another. He took deep pleasure in relationships with his family by birth and by marriage. He married Eleanor Schwarz in 1953; she died in 1987. In 1997, he married Mary Louise Sebastian, who survives him. He leaves three children by his first marriage: Elisabeth Hensley, Herndon, VA; David Chambliss, Morgan Hill, CA, Catherine Chambliss Hartl, Collegeville, PA; and nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, five step-children and 10 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers D. Blake Chambliss, Denver CO, and Donald T. Chambliss, Fresno, CA. A private memorial service will be held.He married Eleanor Schwarz in 1953; she died in 1987. In 1997, he married Mary Louise Sebastian, who survives him. He leaves three children by his first marriage: Elisabeth Hensley, Herndon, VA; David Chambliss, Morgan Hill, CA, Catherine Chambliss Hartl, Collegeville, PA; and nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, five step-children and 10 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers D. Blake Chambliss, Denver CO, and Donald T. Chambliss, Fresno, CA. A private memorial service will be held.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close