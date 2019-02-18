Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. FAYE SINGLETARY.



H. FAYE SINGLETARY (Age 79)



This remarkable Renaissance Woman was born into eternity on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Ms. Singletary took her final flight from New York City after an earthly life of educating and serving others. Notable accomplishments included multiple degrees from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC, This remarkable Renaissance Woman was born into eternity on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Ms. Singletary took her final flight from New York City after an earthly life of educating and serving others. Notable accomplishments included multiple degrees from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC, New York University , Hunter College and others, enhancing teaching positions at St. Augustine University in Raleigh, NC and the New York City Schools, from which she retired. This longtime New Yorker's enthusiasm for continuing study, travel, advocacy for children and commitment to family and friends never waned.

Ms. Singletary was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and W. Elizabeth Singletary; two sisters, Shirley E. Lockhart and Patricia A. Elston and brother, Willie T. Singletary, II. She leaves to honor her legacy a sister, Dr. Yvonne Singletary of New York City; a brother, retired Air Force Officer of the Historic Bolling Air Force Base and former D.C. Public Schools educator, Peter G. Singletary, Sr. (Meli) of Washington, DC and Fayetteville, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

To help set Faye's spirit free, there will be a Memorial Service in New York and a Farewell Celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3 p.m., at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301. Interment at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton, NC.