JOHN HENRY HAGGINS (Age 102)
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, loving and devoted husband of Lorene Haggins; beloved father of Shirley Nelson, Phyllis Wheat (Reginald), Cynthia Owens and Pamala Haggins. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dana V. Sykes, Karima Simmons, Omari Wheat (Supri Ya), Mary Nelson and Princes Nelson; three great-grandchildren, Jermaine Simmons, Naiya Simmons and Koan Wheat; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Haggins will lie in state at Antioch Baptist Church, 50th and Lee Sts., NE, on Wednesday, March 20 from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by STEWART.