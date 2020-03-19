Dr. HAI CHUAN TANG
Dr. Hai Chuan Tang, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from Chesterbrook Taiwanese Presbyterian Church website (https://ctpchurch.org/
). He will be laid to rest at Fairfax Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Debra, three children, Timothy (Charisse), Daniel (Sophia), and Jennie (Jeong Ki), and ten grandchildren, Grace, Christine, Charles, Mary, Emily, Paul, Joshua, Anna, Serena, and Joy.