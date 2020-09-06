HAL GLUSKOTER
My beloved husband, and the love of my life, Hal Gluskoter, died on September 3, 2020 after a short illness. He left three amazing children, Alon BenGal and his wife, Lotte, who live in Israel, Steve Gluskoter and his wife, Janet, in Colorado, and Cara Gluskoter, residing in Florida. He also leaves three adoring grandchildren, Naomi BenGal, Raviv Bengal, and Sam Gluskoter. Hal will be missed by many family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 6 at 11:45 a.m. Because of the corona virus, it will be streamed online. Please visit Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel at the time of the service.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CQNliXtxRvoOGVZvmH-kg/featured
If it is your desire to remember Hal, may we suggest donating to your favorite charity
, your local food bank, or the candidate of your choice.