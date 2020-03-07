Halima U. Coffey (Age 50)
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Halima Coffey, devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory her caring big sister, Deirdre Coffey; her devoted husband, Michael Smith Sr.; three children, Fehema Johnson, Mikye Smith, and Michael J. Smith; one grandson, Hunter Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.