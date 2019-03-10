HALLIE MAE BURTON
(Age 95)
Hallie Mae Burton, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Burton. She is survived by her loving daughter, Pearl Parrish (Alvin, Sr.); devoted grandchildren, Alvin Parrish, Jr. (Cherita), Akebe Parrish (Afrolin), and Anton Parrish (Elaina); eight adorable grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. Visitation: 8:30 a.m., Service: 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.