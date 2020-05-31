HANNAH JEAN HOBBS-ROULSTONE
Hannah Jean Hobbs-Roulstone passed away May 26, 2020, with her husband of over 43 years by her side. Born April 14, 1943, in Roanoke, VA, Hannah was the eldest of Dr. Lloyd L. and Ella Thompson Hobbs' three children. She is survived by her husband Captain D. Bruce Roulstone USN (Ret), stepchildren Virginia E McCrone (Kevin) and D. Brian Roulstone (Heather), her sister Stephena H. Runyan, niece Erna R. O'Brien and five grandchildren. Hannah graduated from Blacksburg High School and earn a degree in Art from Radford University. She later obtained Special Education credentials from San Diego State University. As a Navy wife, Hannah moved extensively and taught in many different places including California, Florida and Virginia. Over time, the many duties as wife to a Senior Naval Officer required much of her focus so she retired from teaching. Hannah found great inspiration in dedicating her time in support of Navy families. As her husband's career progressed, Hannah had the honor of serving as a diplomat's wife in the Netherlands and Belgium, representing the United States and entertaining senior military and high ranking government officials. Through the years, Hannah spent many hours creating and completing complicated needlepoint works of art. Her exquisite creations will continue to be treasured by the many loved ones she gifted.She was a long time member of the DAR. She spent many, many hours creating and completing complicated needlepoint works of art. Hannah will be buried in Blacksburg, VA. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.