

Hans Rudolf Griem



On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Hans Rudolf Griem, a plasma physicist, experimental and theoretical research scientist, professor, and author on high-temperature plasmas and spectroscopy died of pneumonia at 90 years of age. He was the father of Jens, Torsten, and Rowena Griem, and Bridget Gentry; grandfather of Andrea, Anna, Martha, Sarah, Bryce, Owen, Kai, and Leif; great-grandfather of Lena and Alex; father-in-law to David Gentry, Hede Griem, and Mickey Oh; friend, colleague, and mentor to many. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Irmgard Hï¿½ï¿½hling Griem, his parents, his sister Kï¿½ï¿½the Schwarz, and his close cousin Inge Lindemann.

He was born in the port city of Kiel, Germany, and came to America from 1954-1955 as a Fulbright Fellow and Research Assistant before returning in 1957 after completing his PhD at the University of Kiel. He worked at the University of Maryland's Department of Physics for all of his professional life, until his retirement in 1994, when he became Professor Emeritus of Physics. While there, he helped found the Institute for Research in Electronics & Applied Physics, serving as director early on, advised over 40 doctoral students, and went on sabbaticals to Germany, England, Italy, and Israel. He also served as a consultant at the Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories. He was a former resident of Greenbelt, a long-time resident of Colesville, MD, spent five years at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD, and his final year at The Gardens at Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA, to be closer to the Gentrys, who visited often.