Hardenia E. Anderson
"Jeannie"
On Friday, May 31, 2019, devoted daughter of Arline Gardner; Loving sister of Horace Anderson, Kevin Gardner, Shirley Johnson, Kimberly (Jeff) Eubanks, and Keith (Pamela) Gardner, passed away peacefully at Holy Cross Hospital. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Tyrone Cabbagestalk and Yolanda Waugh, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 12th and Rhode Island Ave., NE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Services by BIANCHI.