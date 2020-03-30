

HARLEY FELSTEIN (Age 73)



On Wednesday evening, March 11 2020, HARLEY FELSTEIN, of Rockville, Maryland died at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Beloved Husband of Carren (Carey) Oler; loving father of David Felstein (Erin Felstein), Benjamin Felstein and the late Michael Felstein. Cherished grandfather of Damien, Wolfe and Samantha; loving son of the late Meyer and Mary Felstein. Also survived by former wives Karen Felstein and Alexene Silver, step-children and step-grandchildren, and many cousins in the US and Canada.

Graveside services were held at the historic Elesavetgrad cemetery, 3233 15th Place SE, Washington, DC, 20020 where he served on the Board of Directors. It is the family's intention to re-inter Harley in the Schara Tzedeck Cemetery in Vancouver, Canada next to his parents when conditions permit. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington, Art Hessel, 3201 Davenport Street NW, Washington, DC 20008 or B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee Contract.