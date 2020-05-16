The Washington Post

Harley Higgins

Harley Higgins, 98, retired U.S. Navy commander, died at his home from pancreatic cancer on May 8, 2020.
Originally from Wisconsin, he joined the Navy and was stationed at numerous locations but always considered Maryland home residing in Montgomery County for 52 years. After retiring from the Navy, he remained active in communications; enjoyed several bowling leagues; and spent hours researching genealogy.
Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Marian Higgins; loving father of Jamie Anne Higgins; the late Gerald Higgins, the late Gregory Higgins; and the late Deborah Higgins. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020
