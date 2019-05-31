Harmon A. Robertson
(Age 82)
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from complications of dementia. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Joyce" Robertson; children, Dale Robertson (Ginger), Dwayne "Duke" Robertson (Debbie) and Denise Curry; sisters, Pauline Turner, Alene Shifflett, and Janice Swink (Bob); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Clarice; brothers, Bob, Jimmy, Eddie, Albert, Kenneth and Jene. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.