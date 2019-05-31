The Washington Post

HARMON ROBERTSON

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Notice
Harmon A. Robertson  
(Age 82)  

Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from complications of dementia. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Joyce" Robertson; children, Dale Robertson (Ginger), Dwayne "Duke" Robertson (Debbie) and Denise Curry; sisters, Pauline Turner, Alene Shifflett, and Janice Swink (Bob); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Clarice; brothers, Bob, Jimmy, Eddie, Albert, Kenneth and Jene. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
