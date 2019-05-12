



HAROLD WILLIAM ANDRESS, JR.

"Bud" (Age 87)

On May 6, 2019, surrounded by his five loving children, Bud Andress died at his residence in Vienna, Virginia. Bud was a veteran of the Korean and Cold Wars, serving as a B-52 and B-58 navigator for 25 years before retiring from the USAF. Bud was a member of the exclusive Mach2 club, having flown over twice the speed of sound in the B-58 Hustler. Bud finished his working career at FEMA as Director of National Dam Safety. Bud was married for 61 years to the love of his life Peggy Andress. Peggy died in 2014. Bud is survived by his five children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Avenue Vienna, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family is recommending donations to either the Sierra Club or ASPCA. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at