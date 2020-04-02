

Harold Berger "Harry"



Harold (Harry) Berger, an applied physicist, 93, died March 28, 2020. He and his wife Dawn lived at Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville, MD and had five children and eleven grandchildren. His career included work with General Electric, Argonne National Laboratory, the National Bureau of Standards (now NIST), Industrial Quality, Inc., a company he founded in 1981 and operated for 20 years, and the Digitome Corporation. He served in the US Navy during WWII and earned physics degrees from Syracuse University.

Berger was active in the development of standards for nondestructive testing both nationally with ASTM and on the international front. He served as leader of the U.S. delegation to the meetings of the International Standards Organization Committee TC135 on Nondestructive Testing in Moscow in 1980 and in Ottawa in 1983. Honors include the U.S. Dept. of Commerce Silver Medal and many honors from ASNT, ASTM, ANS and the Non-Destructive Testing Society of Great Britain.

He published more than 200 engineering journal papers, wrote a book, "Neutron Radiography (Elsevier, 1965) and edited three ASTM books. Berger also published a nonfiction book, "The Mystery of a New Kind of Rays - The story of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen and His Discovery of X-Rays and a fiction story, "Killing Time in the Retirement Home".

Memorial service to be held at Ingleside King Farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ingleside King Farm Resident Supporting Fund are suggested.

Survivors include wife Dawn (married more than 60 years), his five children and 11 grandchildren.