The Washington Post

HAROLD BOYD (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD BOYD.
Service Information
St Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
1419-V Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
1419-V Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Harold S. Boyd  
(1943 - 2019)  

Harold Sidney Boyd was born in Washington, DC to the late George M. Boyd and Daisy M. Hawkins-Boyd. He departed his earthly life peacefully on August 18, 2019 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was predeceased by his oldest sister, Leah (Marsha) Boyd. He is survived by two sisters, Gwendolyn Fair and Sharon R. Sims; one brother, Everett Boyd; a host of nephews; nieces; cousins and numerous friends. Harold worked at the Library of Congress for 40 plus years and was passionate
about music, vocals and dance. His Celebration of Life will be on Monday, August 26 at St. Augustine Church, 1419-V Street, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 to 11 with Mass at 11.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.