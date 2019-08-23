

Harold S. Boyd

(1943 - 2019)



Harold Sidney Boyd was born in Washington, DC to the late George M. Boyd and Daisy M. Hawkins-Boyd. He departed his earthly life peacefully on August 18, 2019 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was predeceased by his oldest sister, Leah (Marsha) Boyd. He is survived by two sisters, Gwendolyn Fair and Sharon R. Sims; one brother, Everett Boyd; a host of nephews; nieces; cousins and numerous friends. Harold worked at the Library of Congress for 40 plus years and was passionate

about music, vocals and dance. His Celebration of Life will be on Monday, August 26 at St. Augustine Church, 1419-V Street, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 to 11 with Mass at 11.