DR. HAROLD C. SADIN
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, HAROLD C. SADIN, M.D., of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Rebecca Zuckerman Sadin. Devoted father of Shelley (Richard Pershan) Sadin and Robin (Cyrus) Voris. Dear brother of Stanley Sadin. Loving grandfather of Caleb and Claire Pershan and Nate and Carson Voris. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 2 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment private. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Adas Israel Congregation or to the Jewish Social Service Agency.