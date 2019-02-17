Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD CIMPERMAN.



Harold Joseph Cimperman (Age 69)



Of Clinton, MD passed away on February 11, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born on November 25, 1949 in Washington, DC to the late Joseph A. Cimperman and the late Alice V. Conner Cimperman, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel W. Cimperman. Harold is survived by his brother, Stephen Cimperman.

Harold owned and operated Southern Lift Truck Service in Clinton, MD.

