Harold J. Clarke "Bobby" (Age 90)
Peacefully departed this life on July 30, 2020, at his home in Temple Hills, MD. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Minto; his three daughters; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and very close friends. Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland 20747. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC requires everyone to wear a mask before entering the building. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. is open to the public. The memorial service is private. Therefore the memorial service will be live-streamed through popefh.com
beginning at 11 a.m. on August 11.