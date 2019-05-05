Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD "Hal" COXSON Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice





COXSON HAROLD PAUL COXSON, JR. Passed away on April 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Born in Haddonfield, NJ on October 26, 1947, he was the son of Dr. Harold P. Coxson and Helen M. Coxson. Hal graduated from Moorestown Friends School and then received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Franklin & Marshall College. Hal also played for F & M's varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. He received his Juris Doctor degree from American University, Washington School of Law where he served as the Managing Editor for the Law Review. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Mimi" Ellen Coxson, and by his son Christopher Coxson married to Nicole, and granddaughters Chloe and Drew; daughter Amy, married to Christopher Sercy; and, son David Coxson, married to Jessica, and grandson Charles. After graduation from law school in 1972, Hal began his legal career as a labor and employment lawyer in Washington, D.C. that spanned nearly 50 years. Hal's career commenced in the Appellate Section, Office of the Solicitor, U.S. Department of Labor. Hal next worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where he served as the youngest Director of Labor in the Chamber's history. The vast majority of Hal's career has been with law firms, including about the last 30 years at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak and Stewart, representing management in all aspects of labor and employment law. Hal has also dedicated a great portion of his career in government relations. At Ogletree Deakins, Hal has been chair for Ogletree's government relations practice where he was an advocate for the business community before Congress and the Executive Branch. During his many years at Ogletree, Hal served as the Executive Director of the First Tuesday Group, an organization of national trade associations and professional organizationsinvolved in workplace issues. Hal represented individual corporations and national trade associations, as well as business coalitions which he was responsible for organizing ona variety of workplace issues. Hal brought to his government relations practice a labor lawyer's experience and perspective. In addition, he brought an international perspective, having been appointed for many years as a labor law advisor and member of the U.S. Employer delegation to conferences of the U.N.-sponsored International Labor Organization in Switzerland. He also served as the Employer Member of the President's Tripartite Advisory Panel on International Labor Standards. He testified on behalf of business clients and as an expert witness before federal administrative agencies and both Houses of Congress. Hal authored numerous important amicus briefs, advocating on behalf of the business community, to federal agencies, circuit courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. In addition, Hal was a frequent guest speaker and appeared on numerous television and radio programs as a business representative on workplace policy. Hal was recognized for his professional achievements by Who's Who in American Law, Best Lawyers in Americas, Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and was a Fellow in the prestigious College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Hal loved Washington, DC and was a passionate Nationals and Redskins fan. Above all, Hal was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished most the times spent with family. A memorial service will be held on May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the St. Albans School Cafritz Refectory. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019

