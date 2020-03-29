HAROLD VINCENT EVANS
After 74 years of meaningful service on earth, Harold Vincent Evans was called by the Lord on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Harold was born in 1945 in Washington, DC - the second of eight children born to Andrew and Elizabeth Evans. After graduating from Phelps Architecture and Engineering High School in 1963, Harold went on to serve in the US Army
during the Vietnam War
where he was awarded the Bronze Star
Medal for Outstanding Meritorious Service before an honorable discharged in 1968. Following his discharge, Harold ended his working career serving 20-years as a decorated officer with the District of Columbia's Police Force, retiring in 1991. Harold was preceded in death by his eldest sibling, Eloise Langly. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Evans, son Scot Evans Sr., two grandchildren, Scot II and Travis. He also leaves behind four bothers' Andrew, Michael, Brian and Greg, two sisters' Yvonne Autry, and Linda Spriggs. Harold Evans will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery April 7, 2020.