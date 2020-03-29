The Washington Post

HAROLD EVANS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD EVANS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HAROLD VINCENT EVANS  

After 74 years of meaningful service on earth, Harold Vincent Evans was called by the Lord on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Harold was born in 1945 in Washington, DC - the second of eight children born to Andrew and Elizabeth Evans. After graduating from Phelps Architecture and Engineering High School in 1963, Harold went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Outstanding Meritorious Service before an honorable discharged in 1968. Following his discharge, Harold ended his working career serving 20-years as a decorated officer with the District of Columbia's Police Force, retiring in 1991. Harold was preceded in death by his eldest sibling, Eloise Langly. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Evans, son Scot Evans Sr., two grandchildren, Scot II and Travis. He also leaves behind four bothers' Andrew, Michael, Brian and Greg, two sisters' Yvonne Autry, and Linda Spriggs. Harold Evans will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery April 7, 2020.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.