On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Betty Jane Evans; devoted father of Carol L. Cunningham of Bowie and the late Joy A. Evans. He is also survived by one loving granddaughter, LaShawn N. Cunningham; a brother, Garfield (Juanita) Evans of Upper Marlboro, MD; one brother-in-law, David (Linda) Barnes of Omaha, NE; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2019
