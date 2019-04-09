HAROLD G.P. EVANS
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Betty Jane Evans; devoted father of Carol L. Cunningham of Bowie and the late Joy A. Evans. He is also survived by one loving granddaughter, LaShawn N. Cunningham; a brother, Garfield (Juanita) Evans of Upper Marlboro, MD; one brother-in-law, David (Linda) Barnes of Omaha, NE; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.