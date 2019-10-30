The Washington Post

HAROLD GRABER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD GRABER.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

HAROLD FREDERICK GRABER  

On Friday, October 18, 2019 Harold "Hal" entered into eternal peace. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Connie L. Graber. Hal, also survived by one sister, Mrs. Joan (Richard Ret. Gen.) Lawson of Clifton, VA; three sons, Mark, Matthew, Stephen; and two daughters, Tammie and Kim. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Gabriella, Mark, Nick, Shawn, John, Makenna, Erik, Elizabeth and Nathaniel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on November 1 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home on November 2 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon