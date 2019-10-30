HAROLD FREDERICK GRABER
On Friday, October 18, 2019 Harold "Hal" entered into eternal peace. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Connie L. Graber. Hal, also survived by one sister, Mrs. Joan (Richard Ret. Gen.) Lawson of Clifton, VA; three sons, Mark, Matthew, Stephen; and two daughters, Tammie and Kim. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Gabriella, Mark, Nick, Shawn, John, Makenna, Erik, Elizabeth and Nathaniel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on November 1 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home on November 2 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 at 1 p.m.