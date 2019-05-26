HAROLD MATTHEWS HART, JR.
Hal Hart, 89, of Ashburn, VA passed away on May 20, 2019.He is survived by his wife Peg, of 64 years, and their four children: Doug and his partner Mary Fairfield; Cathi and her husband Chuck Brittle; Tom, his wife Kim, and their children Kevin, Lindsey, and Melissa; and Bruce, his wife Carrie, and their sons Rowan and Declan; and half-sister, Stephanie Czygan. The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or The .