The Washington Post

HAROLD "HAL" HART Jr. (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD "HAL" HART Jr..
Service Information
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA
20176
(703)-777-1414
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HAROLD MATTHEWS HART, JR.  

Hal Hart, 89, of Ashburn, VA passed away on May 20, 2019.He is survived by his wife Peg, of 64 years, and their four children: Doug and his partner Mary Fairfield; Cathi and her husband Chuck Brittle; Tom, his wife Kim, and their children Kevin, Lindsey, and Melissa; and Bruce, his wife Carrie, and their sons Rowan and Declan; and half-sister, Stephanie Czygan. The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or The .
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.