Harold M. Hersh "Sonny" March 16, 1943 - November 9, 2020
It is with sadness that the family of Sonny Hersch announces his passing. Sonny most recently resided in Chevy Chase, MD. Sonny was born in Cumberland, MD to Faye Hersch. His father, Harold Hersch, died before Sonny's birth. Sonny was raised in a loving family by his mother and his three sisters, Greta, Ruth, and Carol Jean. Sonny attended Allegany High School in Cumberland and graduated from Perkiomen Academy in 1961. He received a B.A. From Washington and Jefferson in 1965 after which he volunteered for two years in the Peace Corps serving two years in Liberia, Africa. Upon return, Sonny graduated from the University of Maryland Law School with a Juris Doctor degree in 1970. He practiced as an Assistant State's Attorney for Baltimore City for many years and founded a real estate investment company, Hersch-Lauren, in 1976. Sonny is survived by an extended loving family and friends. A remote funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST officiated by Rabbi Stephanie Bernstein. To request a Zoom link, please contact Jill Suskind at jillbeths2@yahoo.com
.