HAROLD HARVEY HOOPER, JR. "Hal"
Harold Harvey "Hal" Hooper, Jr., 74, of Crisfield, MD and formerly of LaPlata, MD, and Huntingtown, MD, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Son of the late Harold Harvey and Helen Biehl Hooper, he was a retired driver for Southern Maryland Oil. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Tamara Myers (Michael); granddaughters, Megan Myers-Johnson (Sarah) and Allison Myers; and sisters, Carol Sue Jones and Roberta Beattie. A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, MD, where a visitation will be one hour prior.
