The Washington Post

HAROLD "Hal" HOOPER Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Condolences to family and friends. May God bring comfort in..."
  • "As the family move through this time of sorrow, may God's..."
Service Information
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD
21817
(410)-968-0707
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HAROLD HARVEY HOOPER, JR. "Hal"  

Harold Harvey "Hal" Hooper, Jr., 74, of Crisfield, MD and formerly of LaPlata, MD, and Huntingtown, MD, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Son of the late Harold Harvey and Helen Biehl Hooper, he was a retired driver for Southern Maryland Oil. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Tamara Myers (Michael); granddaughters, Megan Myers-Johnson (Sarah) and Allison Myers; and sisters, Carol Sue Jones and Roberta Beattie. A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, MD, where a visitation will be one hour prior.
To send condolences, please visit

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.