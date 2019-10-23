The Washington Post

HAROLD "Jack" ISBELL Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD "Jack" ISBELL Jr..
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Church
7501 Adelphi Road
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Church
7501 Adelphi Road
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Harold Isbell, Jr. "Jack"(Age 58)  

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, of University Park, MD. Beloved son of the late Ruth Hammersmith and Harold J. Isbell; nephew of Evelyn Lenihan and Charlotte Heazlit; cousin of Carolyn Rafter-Koudry, John Rafter, Anne Kendrick, Mark and Karl Heazlit. Relatives and friends may call at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD, on Tuesday, October 29, from 9 to 10 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the American Red Cross, National Capital Area, 8550 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.