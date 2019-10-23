Harold Isbell, Jr. "Jack"(Age 58)
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, of University Park, MD. Beloved son of the late Ruth Hammersmith and Harold J. Isbell; nephew of Evelyn Lenihan and Charlotte Heazlit; cousin of Carolyn Rafter-Koudry, John Rafter, Anne Kendrick, Mark and Karl Heazlit. Relatives and friends may call at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD, on Tuesday, October 29, from 9 to 10 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the American Red Cross, National Capital Area, 8550 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031.