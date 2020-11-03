1/1
HAROLD KINBACK
Harold T. Kinback (Age 86)  
Passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. Harold was born January 21, 1934 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to George and Kathryn (Bankovich) Kinback. He graduated in 1951 from Johnstown High School. From 1954 to 1958 Harold served in the U.S. Air Force. He was married to the love of his life, Gloria M. Hynicka, on his birthday in 1955. He then went on to receive degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh (B.S.) and Stanford University (M.S.). Harold worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired after 32 years of service. Harold is survived by his loving wife Gloria; his four children, Debora Holmes and her husband John, Harold Thomas, Jr. and his wife Havyn, Mary Calloway, and Karen Kress and her husband Tom; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Kyle, Abby, Jeffrey, John (Chris), Samantha, Brett and Ryan; and nine great-grandchildren. Harold was a devoted husband, father and "Gramps" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of those who knew him with his infectious smile and his love of life. Harold has left a void in many lives with his passing but has filled hearts with cherished memories. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Harold's life, we ask that all who wish to make a donation to the American Cancer Society in his name.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

