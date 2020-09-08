1/
HAROLD KNIGHT
Harold Ivin KNIGHT (Age 72)  
Mr. Harold Ivin Knight, born and raised in Northwest Washington, DC, transitioned Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Miami, FL. Mr. Knight was born May 6, 1948. Mr. Knight will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Mr. Knight was an Army Veteran, former employee of the United States Postal Service, and most recently an employee of the Miami Dade Educational System. He was preceded in death by his son Brian Knight of Washington, DC and is survived by daughter, Sophia Knight of San Diego, CA; mother, Edna Smith of Hyattsville, MD; brother, Reginald Gordon; sister, Jean Robinson; brother, John David Gordon, sister, Nanita Gordon, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
