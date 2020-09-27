1/
HAROLD "Hal" KOWENSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAROLD KOWENSKI "Hal"  
Harold "Hal" Kowenski, 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. Hal was proceeded in death by his parents, Joel and Cyla Kowenski, both Holocaust survivors. Hal is survived by his wife, Karen Finkel, and sons Jacob Kowenski and Daniel Kowenski, his sister, Tobey Sopher (Eric), brother in law, Robert Finkel (Kim). Hal was loved by his many nephews and a niece; Martin Sopher (Meredith), Jenny Galluccio (Andrew), Max Finkel and Sam Finkel and great nephew and great niece, Aiden Sopher and Isabella Sopher.  Hal grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey. He was a graduate of the University of Miami. Hal was a jack of all trades; he worked as a photographer for Intercontinental Hotels and traveled the world. He was a black jack dealer in Atlantic City. Hal moved to the Maryland area in 1990 to start an advertising business. Shortly after he met the love of his life, Karen, through a personal ad in Jewish week. Hal loved being a dad. He enjoyed coaching his boy's baseball teams and was often heard announcing the games. Hal loved great cuisine, especially Cuban food. He was known for his delicious Hal Burger and his monthly poker games. With a twinkle in his eye, Hal's zest for life never diminished even as he battled ALS.Services private. Donations can be made to ALS Therapy Development Institute: www.als.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved