HAROLD C. (HAL) LAMM  
Chaplain, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)  

Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at Little River United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Interment will be at St. John's (Hains) United Church of Christ in Wernersville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Little River United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003 or to St. John's (Hains) United Church of Christ, 591 Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565, or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
