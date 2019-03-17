Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD LAMM.



HAROLD C. (HAL) LAMM

Chaplain, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)



Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at Little River United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Interment will be at St. John's (Hains) United Church of Christ in Wernersville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Little River United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003 or to St. John's (Hains) United Church of Christ, 591 Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565, or the .