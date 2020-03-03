

HAROLD BOYD MARTIN, MD

1928-2020





On February 24, 2020, Dr. Harold B. Martin passed away suddenly at the age of 91, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years Dolores H. Martin, children Harold D. Martin II (Carolyn), Lisa D. Martin, and Gregory H. Martin, grandchildren, Veronica Bennett, Harold "Trey" Martin, III, and Jason Martin, and first cousin, Ann Martin. His passing is also mourned by countless nieces, nephews, other relatives, colleagues and friends. A life-long resident of Washington, DC, Dr. Martin, and his identical twin brother, the late Dr. Ernest D. Martin (Aurelia), were born on October 26, 1928 to the late Major Harold D. Martin and Beatrice B. Martin in Petersburg, Virginia.

Visitation for family and friends will take place at St. Paul's Rock Creek Church, 100 Allison Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20011 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery adjacent to the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Harold B. Martin to The Howard University College of Dentistry Attn: Dean's Special Project Fund, 600 W Street NW, Suite 521, Washington, DC 20059