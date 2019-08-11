Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD MATTHES. View Sign Service Information Burial 11:00 AM Arlington National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

MATTHES HAROLD KEITH MATTHES, Captain, U.S. Navy (Retired) December 9, 1922 ~ June 24, 2018 Keith Matthes, known as "Matt" to his Navy colleagues and Keith to his family and friends, grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin where he met his high school sweetheart, Patricia E. Matthes. Keith entered the Navy as an Aviation Cadet in 1943 and earned his Naval wings before serving in VC-81 and VR-11 as a Pilot during World War II. In 1945, Keith and Pat married and over the next five years formed their family with their son, David K. Matthes (deceased 1970), and their daughter, Pamela A. Matthes. During the Korean War, Keith served as Section Leader in Fighter Squadron VF-113, attached to the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Philippine Sea. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for close air support fights and bombing attacks in the face of anti-aircraft fire, notably during the Battle of Inchon. He also was awarded 5 Air Medals for his service in Korea, including strike missions that would aid ground troops in breaking out of the death trap known as the Chosin Reservoir. Keith flew 88 combat missions, of which 73 were offensive strikes where he would be engaged in aerial combat with enemy MIG-15 jet aircraft. Keith continued his career as a Naval Aviator with tours of duty ranging from serving as a Photo Pilot in VFP-61 in the 1950's to serving as the Executive Officer of Attack Squadron VA-106 and the Commanding Officer of both Attack Squadrons VA-36 and VA-44 in the 1960's. From 1969-1972, Keith served as the U.S. Naval Attache in Australia, where he and Pat served as a wonderful team in representing the U.S. In the 1970's after retiring from the Navy, Keith worked with the CIA to participate in the Glomar Explorer Project, which later became known as Project Azorian. Captain Matthes held a BA degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland and also was a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College and the Army War College. Enjoying friends, family and community service, including serving as Deacons in the Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, filled Keith's and Pat's retirement life in Richmond, Virginia. In 2011, Keith moved with Pat into The Fairfax, a continuing care community in the Northern Virginia area, and resided there with her until his death. Keith will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m.Keith will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m.

