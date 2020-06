Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Gregory Moore, Jr.

May 31, 2020. Son of Deborah White and Harold Moore, Sr. Visitation, June 15 from 11 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. at Tri-State Funeral Services, 1505 Kenilworth Ave NE.



