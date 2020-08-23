

Harold L. Norton

Harold L. Norton, was born in Garden City, Kansas on Oct 4, 1935. He attended Kansas State University, then transferred to the University of Maryland studying in the International Agriculture Economics program. Upon graduation he joined the Foreign Agriculture Service for the US Department of the Agriculture. In 1988 he joined the United Nations and was assigned to Sudan. From there he transferred to Kenya. Upon retirement in in 1998 he moved to Tucson, Arizona. He became involved in Antique and Classic cars, winning Grand National Award. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Harold Norton, and Cora Norton Mostek. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Knapp Norton: children, Elizabeth M. Norton, Kathryn N. Paulk (Tom), and Lawrence H. Norton; two grandchildren, Casey L. Norton and Adrianna N. Lindsey (Kevin), and one great grandchild, Kora Lindsey; three brothers: Bruce (Marie), David (Connie), and Colburn Norton (Susan); plus a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. Vistoso Funeral Home, Services will be held on Tuesday, 25 August.



