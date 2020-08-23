1/1
Harold Norton
Harold L. Norton  
Harold L. Norton, was born in Garden City, Kansas on Oct 4, 1935. He attended Kansas State University, then transferred to the University of Maryland studying in the International Agriculture Economics program. Upon graduation he joined the Foreign Agriculture Service for the US Department of the Agriculture.  In 1988 he joined the United Nations and was assigned to Sudan. From there he transferred to Kenya. Upon retirement in in 1998 he moved to Tucson, Arizona. He became involved in Antique and Classic cars, winning Grand National Award. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Harold Norton, and Cora Norton Mostek. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Knapp Norton: children, Elizabeth M. Norton, Kathryn N. Paulk (Tom), and Lawrence H. Norton; two grandchildren, Casey L. Norton and Adrianna N. Lindsey (Kevin), and one great grandchild, Kora Lindsey; three brothers: Bruce (Marie), David (Connie), and Colburn Norton (Susan); plus a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. Vistoso Funeral Home, Services will be held on Tuesday, 25 August.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 22, 2020
I met Harold and Kay through the Tucson Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. As a new member of that group, I very much appreciate the welcome that Harold and Kay extended to my wife and me. I very much enjoyed listening to Harold discourse on his experiences in the many countries he had visited in conjunction with his work. My wife and I will miss him very much and we extend our sincere condolences to Kay and their family.
Peter Bookman
Friend
