PATRICK HAROLD LEROY PATRICK September 26, 1935 - November 19, 2020 On November 19, 2020, Harold Leroy Patrick, 85, peacefully passed away at The Kensington assisted living facility in Falls Church, Virginia from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Harold was many things to many people. His family nickname was "Hod", but friends referred to him as "Pat". Harold had a quiet, yet warm personality with a quick wit and fun sense of humor. He was a voracious reader, a seasoned athlete, an avid bow hunter and in his youth was an extraordinary cherry picker. He was a life-long learner and a strong believer in value of education, advocating that every person was entitled to one. He loved poetry and was a proud lifelong patriot, serving his country for many years. Harold was born in 1935 to Curtis O. and H. Irene (Martin) in Mancelona, Michigan. As the eldest of ten children he spent his childhood helping to raise his younger siblings. He graduated from Mancelona High School, home of the Ironmen, and went on to get his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University in 1957 where he also served in the Reserve Officer Training Corps. During his military service he spent six years in Germany and two tours in Vietnam, receiving many military accolades including two Legion of Merits and a Bronze Star. While in the military, Harold received a Master of Business Administration degree from Michigan State University, and also attended the Naval War College, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Harold went on to serve around the world for over twenty-six years in the U.S. Army's Signal Corp, retiring in 1985, as a Colonel. Following his military career, he continued to support the US military as an avionics contractor for another twenty-seven years. In 2018, he was inducted into the Central Michigan University ROTC Hall of Fame. Harold married the love of his life, Anne Roberta Troth and was a devoted father to his three children: Stephen Scott Patrick (Cathy), Mark David Patrick and Kimberly Anne Patrick. He was also the proud grandfather of Susan Irene Patrick and Michael Stephen Patrick. Harold never forgot his origins in Mancelona, MI. In 2006, he established the Col. Harold L. Patrick Endowment Scholarship for Mancelona High School students to receive financial aid to attend Central Michigan University. Harold was preceded in death by Patricia Patrick, Gerald Patrick, and Kathryn Patrick Altrock (Nick) and is survived by his former wife, Anne Patrick, children, grandchildren and siblings Judy Patrick Payne, Alice Patrick Osborne (Mike); Helen Patrick Newman (Skip); Susan Mathes, Richard Patrick; and Jimmy Patrick (Sheila). Harold will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery, dates and arrangements to be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Association
.Harold will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery, dates and arrangements to be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Association
.