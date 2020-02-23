

BGen Harold H. Rhoden (Ret.)



Harold (Hal) Rhoden entered peacefully into eternal rest on February 17, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Nadine; two children, Eric and Yvette; and three grandchildren. Hal was born in July 1943, in Rogers, Ark, graduated from Rogers HS in 1961, earned his Bachelor's at the University of Arkansas in 1965, and his MBA from the University of Northern Colorado in 1974. Hal served 28 years in the USAF (1965-1993), retiring as an honorably decorated veteran. His service tours include: 281 combat missions in Vietnam; Advisory Detachment Cmdr in Dhahran, SA; 81st TFW Wing Cmdr at RAF Bentwaters, UK; HQ USAFE IG, Ramstein AB, Germany; Dep. Cmdr, JTF Middle East, Bahrain; Dep. IG, USAF, Wash., DC; and Vice Cmdr, 9th AF and Air Comp. of US CENTCOM, Shaw AFB, SC. Hal subsequently worked over 18 years with Lockheed Martin before retiring in 2011 as a Director in the Middle East and Africa regional office. Hal enjoyed reading, hiking, fishing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services and a Celebration of Life will be communicated to family and friends when finalized.