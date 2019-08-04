The Washington Post

HAROLD ROBINSON

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
HAROLD B. ROBINSON  

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Harold Benjamine Robinson, beloved husband to the late Vivian Carol Robinson, peacefully entered into eternal rest. He was an attorney with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for over 30 years. He is survived by two sons, Harold "Q" and Dameon; a daughter, Helen "Paige" Cooke (Damian); a brother, Ira; sister, Esther; and many loved ones who will cherish fond memories of him. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 12 noon, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC 20009.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
