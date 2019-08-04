HAROLD B. ROBINSON
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Harold Benjamine Robinson, beloved husband to the late Vivian Carol Robinson, peacefully entered into eternal rest. He was an attorney with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for over 30 years. He is survived by two sons, Harold "Q" and Dameon; a daughter, Helen "Paige" Cooke (Damian); a brother, Ira; sister, Esther; and many loved ones who will cherish fond memories of him. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 12 noon, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC 20009.