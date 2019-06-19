

HAROLD ALAN STEIN



Passed away from this world on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Harold "Hal" was born on July 13,1933 in Easton, PA. In 1936, he moved with his mother, Elizabeth, father, Joseph and brother, Murray to Washington, DC. Hal graduated from Coolidge High School in 1951 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Wilson Teachers College in 1955. He worked for 36 years as a science and math teacher and a vice principal in Prince George's County, MD. Upon retiring from teaching, Hal moved to adult education and trained companies to implement electronic data interchange all over the world. Hal married the love of his life, Elaine, on December 25, 1965. Together they shared 54 magical years and created a loving family. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Stein, daughters Levia (Todd)

Friedman and Judi (Bryan) Lapidus, granddaughters Maya and Naomi Friedman and Jordan and Eliana Lapidus. Hal had many passions in his life, including Washington hometown sports, photography, electric trains and bird watching, but none were as important as his role of father and zayde. He lived a rich life, full of friendship, kindness, and love. He was a true mensch inspiring his students, friends and children to reach their full potential. Hal had a special gift that made everyone feel unique and valued. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11 a.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Judi and Bryan Lapidus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.