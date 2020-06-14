Harold Sye
Harold Donald Sye  
Harold Donald Sye, 86, passed away peacefully in Riverdale Park, MD on June 3, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Linda Grace Sye; step-children, Ronda Franklin and Daryl Patterson, grandchildren, Christina, Catherine (Katie), and Claire Franklin; and a host of family and friends. Private burial with military honors will be held by immediate family only. A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date when family and friends may gather safely. Harold will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, 7415 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Arrangements by www.SnowdenCares.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
