THOMPSON Harold Thompson Died on April 5, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was 81 years old. Married to June Thompson (Jones) for 57 years, he was father to Aaron (Caroline) Thompson of Clifton, VA. and Brian (Eileen) Thompson of Lutherville, MD. Grandfather to Madeline, Katherine, Michael, Carrieanne, Sarah, Sophia, Matthew and Keira. Harold is survived by his siblings Mary Lois Tiffin, Thomas Thompson, Helen Predmore, and John Thompson. Harold was preceded in death by parents, Ross and Helen Thompson, and brother, Francis Thompson Born in Rochester, New York on October 27, 1938, Harold was one of six children. His father Ross was a police officer and Helen a homemaker. Upon graduation from high school in 1956, Harold enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served as a military policeman. After being honorably discharged, he attended Brockport State University on the GI Bill where he earned a degree in history. In 1964 he and June moved to Fairfax, VA. where he taught U.S. History at Falls Church High School. In 1965 he accept ed a position in the Public Health Service at the U.S. Department of Health Education and Welfare (now Health and Human Services). Harold and June eventually settled in Olney, Maryland in 1973 where they raised their sons and lived for over 30 years. Harold was always very interested in current events and public policy. He was a voracious reader and consumer of history, news and many other topics. He loved classical music, theater, and was an avid Redskins fan! Harold traveled extensively throughout his career to Asia, Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere where the U.S. had active public health projects. His trips to the Soviet Union and China in the late 70's and early 80's were among the first efforts to normalize diplomatic relations between the U.S. and those countries. He rose quickly through the ranks of the Public Health Service eventually being promoted to the Senior Executive Service, which is the civil service equivalent rank of a General or Flag Officer Throughout his career, he held top positions in the department including Director of the Office of the Secretary under Secretaries Joseph Califano and Patricia Harris. The crowning achievement of his career came in the mid 1980's, when he was appointed as Director of International Health for the U.S. Harold was the first non-physician to ever hold that position. In that position he worked closely with Dr. C. Everett Koop who is widely regarded as the most influential Surgeon General in American history. In 1992, he accepted a position at the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland where they lived for three years. He retired in 2005 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, after which they split their time between their home in Bethany Beach, and Gaithersburg. Services at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to .Services at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to .

