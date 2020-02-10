The Washington Post

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Trumble; five daughters, Stephanie, Felicia, Kim, Ramona and Nova; four sons, Leonard, Leroy, Harold III and Joshua; 28 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara-Ann, Patirica and Carolyn; three brothers, Garfield, David and Ernest; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Trumble was preceded in death by his sister, Constance. Mr. Trumble will lie in state at East Friendship Baptist Church, 4401 Brooks St., NE on Tuesday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2020
