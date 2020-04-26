VORHIES Harold Winston Vorhies "Hal" Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Passed away at age 89 on April 18, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. He was born in Inglewood, California, and spent his formative years in Burbank, California, graduating from Burbank High School where he was known as "Pete.' He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of California Berkeley, where he joined Army ROTC. Commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, he served nine years with the Quartermaster Corps and Field Artillery before assignment to the U.S. Army Security Agency, spending the remainder of his 30 years of active duty in Military Intelligence. He served two tours in Vietnam and completed assignments in France, Panama, Germany, and various domestic posts. He served in multiple command and staff assignments, to include Commander, Arlington Hall Station; Commander, 504th ASA Group; and Deputy Chief, NSA Europe. He attended the Command and General Staff College and the National War College, and earned a Master's degree in International Relations at the American University. Colonel Vorhies retired from active duty in 1983. His numerous awards and decorations include five awards of the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Republic of Korea Order of Military Merit (for intelligence support to Republic of Korea's military units in Vietnam), the Republic of Vietnam Staff Service Honor Medal, and a parachutist badge. Colonel Vorhies was inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame in 1999. Following his service in the Army, Hal completed a second career with E-Systems/Raytheon, primarily based in Brussels, Belgium, as Regional Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. He retired from Raytheon in 1995. Hal enjoyed skiing and scuba diving, and was a skilled photographer. Hal was predeceased by his parents, Claude Orville Vorhies and Ursule Winifred Vorhies, his son-in-law, Bill Cumberland, and his former wife, Dixie Lee Skipton Vorhies. He is survived by his beloved companion of more than 25 years Karen Mahalik, his brother Robert Vorhies, his sister Delores Nichols, daughters Holly Vorhies Cumberland and Maureen Tankersley, son-in-law Jason Tankersley, numerous nieces and nephews, and the caring staff at Sunrise of Bluemont Park and Kate and Naomi from Ascent Homecare. Services at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Army Emergency Relief.Services at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Army Emergency Relief.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020