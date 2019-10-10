Harold William Watson, Sr.
A retired United Methodist Pastor, peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born June 9, 1935 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Gwendolyn Chandler Watson and father of Debra Watson, Harold Watson, Jr., and Twanna Price. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9363 D'Arcy Road, Upper Marlboro, MD. The Viewing will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and the Service will begin at 11 a.m. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center, P.O. Box 2390, Montgomery, AL, 36177-8331, in memory of "Reverend Harold W. Watson, Sr."