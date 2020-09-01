Dr. Harold Weiss of Rockville, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Weiss; devoted father of Jennifer Weiss Isikoff (Andy), Bryan Michael Weiss (Dahlia) and Eric Paul Weiss (Heather); loving brother of Cynthia Rubinberg; cherished grandfather of Juliana, Jacob, Jonathan, Joseph, Eli, Ava, Julian and Vincent. Private graveside services will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Har Shalom Congregation of Potomac, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.