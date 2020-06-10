WOLLIN HAROLD F. WOLLIN "Bud" September 6, 1924 - May 31, 2020 (Age 95) On Sunday, May 31, 2020 Harold Wollin passed away peacefully in hospice care, surrounded by family, at Casey House in Rockville, MD. Harold was born in Marshall, Minnesota to Henry and Florence Wollin and had two older sisters Helen and Eileen. He graduated from West High School in Minneapolis where he enjoyed playing many sports and excelled as a tennis player where he won the Minnesota State High School Doubles Championship. In 1943, Harold enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served honorably during World War II as an officer and pilot. This is also when he acquired his nickname "Bud". Following his military service, Harold attended George Washington University, GWU, as part of both the School of Business and the School of Engineering. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. During his years at GWU he started his employment with the National Bureau of Standards, NBS. His work experiences advanced as he spent 27 years in the Office of Weights and Measures, OWM, as a General Engineer. He was promoted to the position of Chief of OWM in 1973 and to Executive Secretary of the National Conference on Weights and Measures that same year. His work afforded him the opportunity to travel extensively around the world. Harold received many awards and citations including the Silver Medal Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce for meritorious service to the United States. He retired from NBS in 1981 after having been employed there over 32 years. After his government retirement, Harold relocated to Denver Colorado where he worked varied jobs, lastly and most enjoyably at Raccoon Creek golf club which allowed him to relish in his favorite pastime of playing golf! He relocated back to Maryland in 1994 to be closer to family and his many grandchildren. His entire life was filled with the love of sports both as a participant and as an avid spectator. He spent much of his retired years attending both professional sport events and hours supporting his grandchildren in their athletics. Harold was a man deeply devoted to his family and faith throughout his life. He is survived by his beloved daughters Diana Wollin of Gaithersburg MD, Lora Caretto of Germantown MD, Linda (Russell) Moxley of Mount Airy MD, Donna (John) Sheehan of Germantown MD, 10 loving grandchildren whom he shared with former spouse Virginia Wollin, extended family and many friends. A private burial will take place at Parklawn cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined, at Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg MD where family, friends and others can gather to celebrate his life and memory. Memorial donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org or Grace United Methodist Church, 119 North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, www.graceumc.orgMemorial donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org or Grace United Methodist Church, 119 North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, www.graceumc.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.