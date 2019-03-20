Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET FEDER. View Sign



HARRIET K. FEDER

Died on March 16, 2019, at home in Ponte Vedra, FL. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Harriet was born the daughter of Samuel Feder and Dorothea Deichmiller on, October 22, 1955, in Trenton, NJ. She graduated from Pemberton Township High School in 1974. Harriet's 37-year career with the federal government started at the Fort Dix Army Hospital, New Jersey. Harriet was a very talented and highly decorated program analyst, whose love for research, reconciliation, and exacting accountability along with her strong interpersonal skills and work ethic made her a go-to employee among leadership. In 1998, she moved from New Jersey to Fairfax, VA, to pursue a promotion, where she bought her own home, and years later met her husband. Harriet will be missed by all who met her - she was a woman of order and balance, and a true friend. She loved the beach. She was a talented weight lifter and loved dining out - the perfect combination. She also loved art, especially the impressionist painters. She travelled to several countries and most enjoyed her dream trip to Paris, France. Tragically, she was diagnosed with lung cancer six months after her retirement. After five and a half years of punishing lung cancer treatments, she passed away surrounded by her loving husband and dear sister. Harriet is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Campbell, his sons, Mathew J. Campbell and Brian L. Campbell; sister, Tema Feder-Maccaro (Al Maccaro), and beloved nephew, Eric Maccaro. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Home Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home

4750 Palm Valley Road

Ponte Vedra Beach , FL 32082

