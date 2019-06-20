

HARRIET KLEIN FELDMAN



Harriet Klein Feldman, 95, a New York City native who spent most of her adult life in Montgomery County, MD, died June 16, 2019 at her home in Pompano Beach, Florida. Raised in East Elmhurst, NY, Harriet attended Queens College before moving on to Manhattan in the immediate post-war period, where she worked for Creative Artists Agency in the entertainment industry. She moved to Washington in 1950 after marrying her husband Mel, a decorated war veteran and attorney in the city, and raised her family in Chevy Chase. As of the mid-70s, she split her time between Maryland summers and Florida winters. She was an active member of Norbeck Country Club, where she won the Woman's Club Championship multiple times, and was an avid mahjong and canasta player. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Barry Klein of Sun City West, AZ; a son, Jack, residing in St Petersburg (R.F.); and two grandchildren, Elle Feldman of New York, NY, and Daniel Feldman of Seattle, WA. Harriet will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Sunday, June 23, at the King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving at the home of Allan and Diane Kullen on Sunday, June 23, following the service until 6 .pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to a .