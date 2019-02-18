HARRIET G. SLOANE (Age 91)
On Thursday, February 14, 2019, HARRIET G. SLOANE, formerly of New York City, died peacefully in Germantown, MD. Wife of the late Stanley L. Sloane. Mother of Bob Sloane (Maddie Shevlin) of New York City, and Ann Sloane of Rockville, MD. Devoted to family and community, former National Chair and President of the United Jewish Appeal Women's Division and Board Member of the American Joint Distribution Committee. Burial will be in New York. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.