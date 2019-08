Harriet Ann Gaskill

(Age 82)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Her husband was the late Ralph Gaskill.

She was a former bank manager for Burke Herbert Bank and a government employee of DLA.

She is survived by her daughter, Melody Langone and husband, Stephen; sister, Joyce Clark, grandchild, Stephen Langone and wife, Jessie; and great-grandchild, Charlie Langone.

A private burial will be held at a later date.